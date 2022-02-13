Zano Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Zano has a market cap of $14.01 million and $165,276.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,265.52 or 0.99800039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00244912 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00151765 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00299495 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001289 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,063,379 coins and its circulating supply is 11,033,879 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.