Zacks Investment Research Lowers SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Hold

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

