Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

CHRS stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $985.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.