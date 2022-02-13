Zacks Investment Research Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.90. AZEK has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

