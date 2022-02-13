Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.25.

WMS opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.44.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

