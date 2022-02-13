Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get Lovesac alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOVE. boosted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $710.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,052 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,517 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.