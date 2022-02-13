Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $208.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.55. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.