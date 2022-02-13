Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

