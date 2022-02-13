Zacks Investment Management Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $404.94 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

