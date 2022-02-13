Zacks Investment Management Purchases 3,302 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.
Halozyme Therapeutics Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.