Zacks Investment Management Purchases 3,302 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

