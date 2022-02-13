Zacks Investment Management Invests $1.05 Million in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after acquiring an additional 116,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.03. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

