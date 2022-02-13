Zacks Investment Management Buys 5,412 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 93,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $14.19 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,990. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

