Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.13 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $781.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

