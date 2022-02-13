Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $268.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.84 and a 200-day moving average of $289.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

