Zacks: Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce sales of $10.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.83 million and the lowest is $8.76 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $20.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $100.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $104.59 million, with estimates ranging from $45.82 million to $156.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $447,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $31,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,626 shares of company stock worth $6,185,834. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,286,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $360.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

