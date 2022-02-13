Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce sales of $205.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.94 million and the highest is $207.64 million. Endava posted sales of $139.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $840.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.83 million to $850.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $7.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.32. 420,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $172.41.
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
