Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce sales of $205.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.94 million and the highest is $207.64 million. Endava posted sales of $139.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $840.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.83 million to $850.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Endava by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $7.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.32. 420,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.