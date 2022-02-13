Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.45 Million

Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce $578.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $589.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $556.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE AJRD traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.08. 1,562,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.