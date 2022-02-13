Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Energizer reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. 617,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.52. Energizer has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,336,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

