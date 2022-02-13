Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to post $189.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the lowest is $171.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $75.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $602.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.40 million to $619.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $875.62 million, with estimates ranging from $808.50 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

XHR opened at $18.10 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,064,000 after purchasing an additional 281,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,175,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,389,000 after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

