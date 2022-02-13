Zacks: Analysts Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to post $484.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $492.05 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toast.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Toast by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,166,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,615,000 after buying an additional 1,406,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at $95,717,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $56,991,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $57,302,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 7,342.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 1,077,939 shares in the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,884. Toast has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

