Zacks: Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wendy’s.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendy’s (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.