Zacks: Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

