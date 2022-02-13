Zacks: Analysts Expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will report sales of $99.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.43 million and the lowest is $98.36 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year sales of $354.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. 246,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,155. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

