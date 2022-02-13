Zacks: Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.13. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $181.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average is $193.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

