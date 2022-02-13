Zacks: Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.13. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $181.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average is $193.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $180.39 and a 52-week high of $229.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.