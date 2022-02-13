Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 413.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $21.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,728 shares of company stock worth $25,706,504. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

