Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.65. Kraft Heinz posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,097,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

