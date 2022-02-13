Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the highest is $4.80 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $19.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

TXN traded down $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.40. 7,563,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,531. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 169,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after buying an additional 70,388 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

