Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Announce -$2.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.67). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

SAGE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $88.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

