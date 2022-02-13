Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce $580.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.00 million and the highest is $591.20 million. Rollins reported sales of $535.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ROL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. Rollins has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

