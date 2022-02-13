Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report sales of $179.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $194.70 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $133.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $583.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $598.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $877.88 million, with estimates ranging from $759.00 million to $973.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT traded down $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 916,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.