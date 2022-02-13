Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 1,562,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.