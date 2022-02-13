Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

YUMC stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

