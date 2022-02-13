Yield Guild Games Market Cap Hits $268.67 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $268.67 million and approximately $21.18 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00007397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.38 or 0.06882115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.95 or 0.99804754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049291 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,325,689 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

