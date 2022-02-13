YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 204.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

