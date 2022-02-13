YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 204.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

