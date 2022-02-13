Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on YRI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.66.

YRI stock opened at C$5.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.26. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.54.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

