YAM V3 (YAM) Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $114,866.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00105720 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,139,189 coins and its circulating supply is 13,115,749 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

