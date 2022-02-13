WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WW. KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of WW opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $805.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. WW International has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in WW International by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 498,621 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 18.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

