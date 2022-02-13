WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 55.2% in January

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the January 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,319.0 days.
OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $25.15.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WuXi AppTec (WUXIF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.