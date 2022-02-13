WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 55.2% in January

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the January 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,319.0 days.

OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.