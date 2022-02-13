Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.16. Woodward posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,534 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,626,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,292 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,817. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

