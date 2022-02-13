Wolfe Research Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of AIG opened at $60.74 on Thursday. American International Group has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American International Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

