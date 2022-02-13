Wolfe Research Lowers American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.36.
Shares of AIG opened at $60.74 on Thursday. American International Group has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $63.54. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in American International Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
