Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.14). Wix.com posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average is $183.17. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $109.03 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

