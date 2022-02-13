WINkLink Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $314.44 million and $408.34 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

