WINk Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009745 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.00445120 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

