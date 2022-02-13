Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WBRBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wienerberger from €32.40 ($37.24) to €34.50 ($39.66) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

