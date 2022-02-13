Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $74,086,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,044,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.