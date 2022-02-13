White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,055.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,024.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,069.01. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

