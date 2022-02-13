Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report sales of $20.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,044 shares of company stock worth $314,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. UBS Group AG increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 27,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,824. The stock has a market cap of $208.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

