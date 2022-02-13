Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 772.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE GDO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 18,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,030. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.