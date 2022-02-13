West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.51. 459,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,559. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $101.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth $9,003,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth $2,236,000. Robotti Robert grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

