Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.11. 2,597,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,773. Welltower has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,176,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after buying an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

